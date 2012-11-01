版本:
Exelon Corp's profit slides 50 percent

Nov 1 Power company Exelon Corp's third-quarter profit plunged 50 percent, hurt by higher nuclear fuel costs and lower prices.

Net income fell to $296 million, or 35 cents per share, from $601 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

