UPDATE 1-EXFO quarterly profit falls 62 pct; shares drop

Oct 11 Canadian telecom services provider EXFO
Inc posted a 62 percent fall in quarterly
profit and said it expected to post lower first-quarter
earnings.
U.S.-listed shares of the Quebec-based company were down 5
percent at $5.73 in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at
$6.01 on Nasdaq.
For the September-November quarter, EXFO expects a profit of
1-5 cents a share on sales of $65-$70 million.
It reported a profit of 23 cents a share and sales of $67.6
million in the same quarter last year.
The company's fourth-quarter net income was $1.9 million, or
3 cents a share, compared with $5 million, or 8 cents a share, a
year ago.
Sales from continuing operations rose 10 percent to $64.4
million.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)