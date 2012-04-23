Mine to medal: Olympic medal journey at London show

| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 From mines in the United States
and Mongolia to the necks of the world's most elite athletes, a
display at the British Museum investigates the journey of the
4,700 Olympic medals to be handed out in London this summer.
Four gold medals designed for the London 2012 Games glisten
on display in an exhibition which details the history of all the
gold, silver and bronze medals using shavings, ancient
medallions, and original moulds.
The gold medals for this summer's Games will be the largest
and most valuable ever to be handed out.
Weighing in at 400 grams - roughly the same as a can of
baked beans - and measuring 88 mm in diameter, the 1st place
medal is also the most expensive yet. But it is only made up of
1.2 percent gold.
The nationwide search for designers was launched three years
ago, and a panel eventually whittled the names down to
goldsmiths, David Watkins who designed the Olympic medal, and
Lin Cheung, who is the brains behind the Paralympic medal.
While the design on the front is dictated by tradition -
Nike, the Greek goddess of Victory, has adorned medals since the
1928 Olympics in Amsterdam - the back offers a blank canvas.
Weaving the river Thames through the design, Watkins brings
the medal up to date with a mixture of Greek mythology and
images of London, achieving a lushly intricate feat of metal
molding. But it wasn't always plain sailing.
At the Royal Mint, last minute technical problems with the
gold stamps meant that the image of Nike varies ever so slightly
from its predecessor at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
"There's not a lot of room for maneouvre there," explains
Philip Attwood, curator of the collection. "But as I understand
it, they had to reproduce the models for technical reasons...it
was minor, just so the two sides of the medal worked with each
other."
When it comes to pressing gold, such minor tweaking is much
more than just small change.
Given pride of place at the top of the main stairs, more
than 2 million visitors will pass by the four gold medals before
they are returned to the Olympic governing body.
Hardly anyone passing by can resist getting a picture of
themselves with the medals.
"I go past here each day, and there are always people, who,
as soon as they realize these are the prize medals, walk
straight up the stairs and start taking photos," Attwood said,
as a gaggle of French school children sieze upon another tourist
to snap them, beaming, and jostling for centre stage, posing as
if they were winners themselves.
"The display was put up in September last year, to coincide
with the launch of the London 2012 Paralympic medal...but we
wanted to keep the medals there until the Olympics actually
happened so we extended the focus," Attwood said.
"Originally the display was all about 2012, but now we have
added in the historical context, and in particular the
longstanding link between Britain and the Paralympic movement."
As keeper of the department of coins and medals, Mr Atwood
is in charge of 70,000 medals in the British Museum collection -
but even he knows it's not all about going for gold.
"I remember Peter Radford [Olympic runner and medallist]
wrote about what he'd done with his medals and clearly he'd kept
them all, but it was his earliest medals, when he first won a
local competition - and they're pretty crummy medals - which
were really important to him because they were the first ones he
won."
British Museum
The London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Medals
19th September 2011 - 9 September 2012
Room 37
Admission Free