UPDATE 1-Exide Technologies Q1 loss narrows

Aug 4 Battery maker Exide Technologies posted a narrower quarterly loss, helped by continued improvement in its European businesses and its industrial market in Americas.

However, Exide Technologies said profitability was hampered due to higher spent battery costs, despite raising prices in mid-May.

Exide's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $5.2 million, or 7 cents a share, from $9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company lost 6 cents a share.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $745.1 million.

Shares of the Milton, Georgia-based company closed at $6.12 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)