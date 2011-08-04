UPDATE 1-Exide Technologies Q1 loss narrows

* Q1 loss/shr $0.07 vs $0.12 a year ago
* Revenue $745.1 mln vs est $695.6 mln
Aug 4 Battery maker Exide Technologies
posted a narrower quarterly loss, helped by continued
improvement in its European businesses and its industrial market
in Americas.
However, Exide Technologies said profitability was hampered
due to higher spent battery costs, despite raising prices in
mid-May.
Exide's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $5.2 million, or
7 cents a share, from $9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year
ago. Excluding items, the company lost 6 cents a share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $745.1 million.
Shares of the Milton, Georgia-based company closed at $6.12
on Thursday on Nasdaq.
