ExlService profit beats estimates on analytics demand

July 31 ExlService Holdings Inc's
quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by demand for its data
analytics services, and the India-based back-office services
provider reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast.
"Growth was driven by strong demand for decision analytics
services, particularly in the insurance and banking verticals,"
Chief Executive Rohit Kapoor said.
Net income rose to $9.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $8.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with WNS
Holdings Ltd and Genpact Ltd earned 36 cents per
share. There were 33.1 million shares outstanding at the end of
the second quarter, compared with about 31 million, a year
earlier.
Revenue jumped 27 percent to $108 million.
Analysts on average expected second-quarter earnings of 32
cents per share on revenue of $107.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating margin rose roughly 2 percentage points to 13.3
percent, driven partly by a stronger dollar that offset higher
costs from wage increases.
The company reaffirmed its profit forecast of between $1.50
and $1.55 per share, excluding items, for 2012.
Shares of ExlService closed at $24.56 on Monday on the
Nasdaq. They have risen 18 percent since they touched a year low
of $20.28 on May 3 after the company said it expects weak 2012
sales.