Gas shipper Exmar to get $56 mln from Teekay JV

BRUSSELS, March 26 Belgian gas shipping company Exmar is to net a $56 million capital gain from its LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) joint venture with Teekay LNG Partners, which it will record in its first-quarter results, it said on Tuesday.

The company added it would propose a gross dividend of 0.4 euros per share.
