Gas shipper Exmar buoyed by LPG joint venture

BRUSSELS, July 25 Belgian gas shipping company Exmar said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose to $74.7 million from to $52.5 million in the same period last year, as if benefited from a joint venture with Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners.

It said the result included $54.2 million capital gain on the sale of 50 percent of EXMAR LPG to Teekay LNG Partners.