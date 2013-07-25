版本:
Gas shipper Exmar buoyed by LPG joint venture

BRUSSELS, July 25 Belgian gas shipping company Exmar said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose to $74.7 million from to $52.5 million in the same period last year, as if benefited from a joint venture with Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners.

It said the result included $54.2 million capital gain on the sale of 50 percent of EXMAR LPG to Teekay LNG Partners.
