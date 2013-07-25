Gas shipper Exmar buoyed by LPG joint venture

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
BRUSSELS, July 25 Belgian gas shipping company Exmar said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose to $74.7 million from to $52.5 million in the same period last year, as if benefited from a joint venture with Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners.
It said the result included $54.2 million capital gain on the sale of 50 percent of EXMAR LPG to Teekay LNG Partners.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.