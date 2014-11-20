版本:
BRIEF-Exmar says to delay probable IPO of Exmar Energy Partners unit

Nov 20 Exmar Nv :

* Announces delaying of the launch of the contemplated ipo

* Delaying the launch of the contemplated initial public offering of common units in the United States of Exmar Energy Partners LP (the MLP)

* Says it will continue to evaluate the most appropriate timing for the initial public offering as market conditions develop Further company coverage:
