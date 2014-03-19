3D printer maker ExOne posts surprise quarterly loss

March 19 3D printer maker ExOne Co
reported a surprise quarterly loss as it sold fewer high-margin
printers and the company forecast 2014 revenue below analysts'
estimates.
The company's shares fell 10 percent to $39.50 in extended
trading.
ExOne's gross margin fell to 30.9 percent in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 from 49 percent a year earlier.
The company's printer sales rose to 12 units from 8 units,
but it sold just three high-margin S-Max printers compared with
five a year earlier.
The company forecast revenue of about $55 million to $60
million for 2014.
Analysts on average were expecting $61.6 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ExOne reported a net loss of $3.2 million, or 22 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter compared with a profit of
$902,000, a year earlier.
The company, which went public in February 2013, said
revenue fell 16 percent to $10.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1 cent per
share on revenue of $12.1 million.
ExOne's revenue from printers and other machinery sales,
which accounted for 66 percent of total revenue, fell 22
percent.
The company also sells printing parts and materials.
Shares of larger rivals 3D Systems and Stratasys
also fell after ExOne's results.
3D Systems' shares were down 1 percent at $61.99 in trading
after the bell, while Stratasys's stock was down 1.5 percent at
$114.54.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Soham Chatterjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)