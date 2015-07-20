Exor boosts PartnerRe offer to $140.50/share

MILAN, July 20 Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it would offer a special dividend to PartnerRe common shareholders of $3 per share, lifting its overall offer for the reinsurer to $140.50 a share as it seeks to trump a rival bid.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, has for months sought to convince PartnerRe investors to accept its offer over a merger the Bermuda-based company already agreed in January with peer Axis Capital Holdings.

A meeting of PartnerRe shareholders to vote on the Axis merger, whose terms were also improved last week, is scheduled for Aug. 7. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)