Exor signs definite agreement to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 bln

MILAN Aug 3 Italian holding company Exor
said on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement to
buy PartnerRe for $6.9 billion, ending a prolonged
battle for the reinsurer and trumping a rival bid from Axis
Capital Holdings.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, said
it would pay $137.50 for each PartnerRe share and also offer a
$3 special dividend per share.
PartnerRe shareholders were supposed to vote on the
previously agreed merger with Axis at a meeting on Aug. 7, but
that meeting had been canceled after the two reinsurers decided
to terminate their merger agreement, Exor said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)