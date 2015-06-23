Exor says receives positive response from PartnerRe investors

MILAN, June 23 Italian holding company Exor
said on Tuesday it had so far received a positive
response to its offer for PartnerRe from the
Bermuda-based reinsurer's shareholders as it seeks to convince
them to vote against a rival bid.
Exor has sought to persuade PartnerRe's management for weeks
that its $6.8 billion offer is "superior" to a merger the
reinsurer agreed with Axis Capital Holdings back in
January.
In the latest move in a battle of words between Exor and
PartnerRe, the Italian company reiterated that its offer was
"superior" to the Axis bid, also accusing PartnerRe's board of
engaging in an "irresponsible campaign to mislead its own
shareholders".
Exor will keep meeting PartnerRe investors this week.
