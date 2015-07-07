Exor says boosts offer terms for PartnerRe shareholders

MILAN, July 7 Italian holding company Exor
said on Tuesday it had improved the terms of its offer
for PartnerRe as it seeks to convince the reinsurer's
shareholders to vote against a rival bid from Axis Capital
Holdings.
Exor said that should PartnerRe not be obliged to pay a fee
to terminate its merger agreement with Axis, the Italian holding
company would pay out a corresponding amount to PartnerRe
shareholders, increasing the value of its offer for the
Bermuda-based reinsurer to $143.89 per share from $137.50.
The Italian company also said it would provide PartnerRe
investors with a "go shop" provision, allowing them to solicit
bids from third parties after signing with Exor until Aug. 31 to
give them assurance that its own offer "remains the superior
alternative for the company".
Exor added it would commit to launch an exchange offer for
PartnerRe preferred shares after closing of the merger, with
improved economic features.
