Exor sells whole stake in SGS for 2 bln euros

MILAN, June 3 Exor, the holding company that controls Fiat, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its entire 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS for 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

Exor said it will make a capital gain of 1.530 billion euros and use the cash for further investments. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro)