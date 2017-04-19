CORRECTED-UK materials testing firm Exova says gets proposals for cash offers (March 27)

(In March 27 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Element
April 19 British materials testing company Exova
Group said on Monday it had received proposals for a
possible cash offer, including one from UK-based Element
Materials Technology.
Exova, whose laboratories test the safety and performance of
products used in industries ranging from aerospace to
pharmaceuticals, said private equity fund PAI Partners, and
Jacobs Holding AG, a Swiss investment firm, had also made
similar proposals.
"There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made
by any of the possible offerors," Exova said in a statement.
The controlling shareholder, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC
(CD&R), is poised to put up Exova for sale, the Sunday Times
reported last week. bit.ly/2nDZqM2
