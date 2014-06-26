版本:
2014年 6月 27日

Expedia to buy online car rental reservation company

June 26 Online travel agency Expedia Inc on Thursday said it plans to buy Auto Escape Group, a European car rental booking company.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Expedia, which operates the Hotels.com, trivago and Hotwire websites, said the addition would expand its CarRentals.com brand internationally.

Auto Escape, which has offices in Hamburg, Germany and Pertuis, France, has nearly 300 suppliers in 125 countries and offers reservations through its Auto Escape and Car del Mar brands. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernard Orr)
