版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Expedia cites areas of improvement

ATLANTA Feb 6 Expedia Inc : * During earnings conference call, CEO says company likely getting into 'better operational rhythm' * Improved volume trends seen in air business in Q4 * Cites revenue acceleration in vacation package business, says that business

has turned positive after being flattish to down in recent years * Company is being more aggressive about signing up more hotels as it sees room

night growth, says Hotwire showing improvement * Declines to comment on recent reports about Google trends, says

traffic tied to Google both on paid and organic basis continues to increase
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐