UPDATE 3-Expedia domestic growth slows on rising air travel costs

Oct 27 Online travel agency Expedia Inc missed revenue expectations as growth in domestic bookings declined sharply, hurt by rising air ticket prices.

Shares of the company, which competes with Priceline and Orbitz Worldwide , were down 6 percent in after-market trading, after closing at $29.09 on Nasdaq.

"We were hoping to see stronger performance both domestically and internationally in terms of travel demand," analyst Frederick W Moran of the Benchmark Co said.

"Domestic suffered because of a spike in airline ticket prices which hindered demand from leisure travellers."

Worldwide revenue from air travel fell 5 percent in the third quarter on a significant fall in air tickets sold.

Even though the value of the company's overall bookings rose 11 percent to $7.62 billion, domestic bookings were up 4 percent, lower than the 16 percent it grew in the year-ago period.

International bookings were up 21 percent, up from the 17 percent growth it reported last year.

On its earnings call, Expedia said it had seen pockets of isolated weakness, primarily in southern Europe, and was more cautious about the economy now than it was earlier.

The company said it expected operating income before amortisation (OIBA) growth to be in the mid-single digit range for 2011. The company reported a 9 percent OIBA growth in 2010.

Expedia said in April that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies through a proposed spin-off of its high-growth TripAdvisor business.

The company forecast full-year OIBA growth for TripAdvisor at about 20 percent and flat to slightly down for the rest of its business.

Expedia's July-September net income rose to $209.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $176.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Expedia earned 77 cents per share, beating Wall Street's consensus of 73 cents due to a lower tax rate. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anthony Kurian)