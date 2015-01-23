Expedia Inc acquires Travelocity in $280 million deal

Jan 23 Expedia Inc has acquired online
travel agency Travelocity from technology company Sabre Corp
for $280 million in cash, the companies said in a
statement on Friday, as consolidation in the online booking
industry continues.
The deal follows a 2013 marketing agreement in which Expedia
Inc's technology powered platforms for Travelocity's U.S. and
Canadian websites, while Travelocity drove additional web
traffic to Expedia.
The merger marks further consolidation in the online booking
space, which has seen a number of acquisitions from Expedia
Inc's main competitor, The Priceline Group, including
its $2.6 billion takeover of restaurant reservation website
OpenTable last year.
"Given the success that they've had with integrating
Travelocity into Brand Expedia (through the 2013 agreement),
it's a positive outcome," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Tuna
Amobi.
Expedia Inc, which owns brands ranging from the website that
carries its name to Hotels.com and China's eLong, said in its
October quarterly filing that its air ticket volumes grew 29
percent for the first three quarters of 2014, "primarily due to
volume driven by Brand Expedia's agreement with Travelocity
along with ongoing improvements for the Brand Expedia sites
themselves."
"Evolving this relationship strengthens the Expedia Inc
family's ability to continue to innovate and deliver the very
best travel experiences to the widest set of travelers, all over
the world," Expedia Inc's Chief Executive Officer Dara
Khosrowshahi said in Friday's news release.
Travelocity is likely to maintain its unique brand within
the umbrella of Expedia Inc, according to Amobi.
Sabre Corp's Chief Executive Officer Tom Klein said the
company's primary focus remains to be the providing of
"mission-critical software solutions" to its global travel
customers.
"We have had a long and fruitful partnership with Expedia,
most recently by partnering to strengthen the Travelocity
business, so our decision to divest Travelocity is a logical
next step for us both," he said in the statement.
Expedia Inc's shares rose 3.14 percent Friday to trade at
$88.40, while Sabre Corp's shares gained 1.81 percent to trade
at $20.85.
