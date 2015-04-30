Expedia Inc maintains 2015 earnings guidance -CFO

April 30 Online travel services company Expedia Inc on Thursday affirmed earlier guidance for 2015 earnings but said it expects fierce competition for travel bookings in China to continue to produce quarterly losses for its subsidiary brand eLong Inc.

Expedia Inc expects 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow between 10 and 15 percent compared to last year, when excluding eLong. However, sales in foreign currencies, which have fallen relative to the U.S. dollar, make the company "more cautious" about where its EBITDA will fall in this range, Chief Financial Officer Mark Okerstrom said during an investor call Thursday. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)