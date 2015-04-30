UPDATE 1-Expedia 1st-qtr profit tops expectations

(Adds detail)
April 30 Expedia Inc on Thursday
reported a first-quarter profit that exceeded analysts'
expectations as it earned more money from people outside the
United States booking travel despite currency fluctuations.
The online travel services company, which had recently
fallen behind the Priceline Group Inc to become the
world's second largest by bookings, earned $44.1 million last
quarter, or 34 cents per share. Analysts estimated, on average,
the company would earn 9 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expedia's shares were up 4 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which owns the website that bears its name as
well as Hotels.com, Hotwire and a host of other brands, said
revenue increased 14 percent last quarter from a year earlier.
Gross bookings rose 19 percent, in part on growth at
Expedia.com and Hotels.com, the company said.
Of this, U.S. domestic gross bookings increased 20 percent.
International gross bookings, totaling $6.1 billion and
accounting for 41 percent of bookings worldwide, grew 17
percent.
The company in the news release said it substantially
completed the migration of its recently acquired Wotif.com
website to the Expedia platform.
Expedia and Priceline have embarked on acquisitions sprees
to dominate the online travel business, with Expedia recently
buying Travelocity and announcing plans to purchase Orbitz
Worldwide Inc.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Steve Orlofsky)