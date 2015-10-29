Expedia Q3 profit beats estimates, says expects more money from Orbitz deal

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Oct 29 Expedia Inc on Thursday posted a rise in third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, and said it now expects its merger with Orbitz Worldwide Inc will generate more savings and revenue than previously anticipated.
Expedia, the world's largest online travel services company by bookings, earned $283 million in the quarter, up 10 percent from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $276 million, or $2.07 per share, compared to the average analyst estimate of $265 million, or $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expedia Chief Financial Officer Mark Okerstrom added in an interview that the company expects a "meaningful" increase in savings and revenue above the $75 million per year it earlier expected would come from the Orbitz merger. He declined to quantify the improvement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)