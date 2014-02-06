版本:
Expedia posts higher quarterly profit

Feb 6 Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue topped expectations, aided by growth in hotel room nights, and its shares rose in extended trading.

Net income came to $94.7 million, or 70 cents a diluted share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $6.7 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.
