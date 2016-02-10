Expedia misses 4th-qtr profit estimates after Paris attacks

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Expedia Inc on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, in part due to a drop in demand to travel to European cities after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.
Expedia, the world's largest online travel services company by bookings, lost $13 million in the quarter in part from closing its $3.9 billion purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc. On an adjusted basis, its income fell nearly 6 percent to $107 million, or 77 cents per share, compared to the average analyst estimate of $139 million, or $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares fell more than 1 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.