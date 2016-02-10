Expedia misses 4th-qtr profit estimates after Paris attacks

Feb 10 Expedia Inc on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, in part due to a drop in demand to travel to European cities after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.

Expedia, the world's largest online travel services company by bookings, lost $13 million in the quarter in part from closing its $3.9 billion purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc. On an adjusted basis, its income fell nearly 6 percent to $107 million, or 77 cents per share, compared to the average analyst estimate of $139 million, or $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares fell more than 1 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)