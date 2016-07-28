Expedia quarterly profit slides

July 28 Expedia Inc, the world's largest online travel services company, said quarterly net income fell 93 percent from a year earlier when it recorded a $395 million after-tax gain related to the sale of eLong.

Expedia and the founders of Trivago have agreed to explore the feasibility of an IPO of Trivago shares, Expedia said.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $31.6 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $449.6 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.20 billion from $1.66 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)