Expedia picks banks for Trivago float - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Online travel firm Expedia
has picked advisors for the planned stock market
listing of its Trivago travel search site, sources familiar with
the matter said.
Expedia has tasked JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for the initial
public offering (IPO) on the U.S.-based Nasdaq, which will
likely take place this year or early 2017, the sources said.
Citi, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank are
acting as bookrunners, the sources said.
The banks declined to comment or were not immediately
available for comment. Expedia was not immediately available to
comment.
Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told investors in
July that management and Trivago's founding team had agreed to
an IPO to value Trivago as a stand-alone company.
It interviewed banks for potential roles in the IPO earlier
this month.
The hotel search platform was founded in 2005 in
Duesseldorf, where it remains headquartered, and is one of
Germany's most successful start-ups of the past decade.
Expedia said in July that on a trailing 12-month basis
Trivago had generated revenue of more than $660 million and that
revenue had grown sixfold since it acquired Trivago in 2012.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)