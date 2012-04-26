Expeditors receives DOJ subpoena

April 26 Logistics firm Expeditors International of Washington Inc said it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice regarding the export of goods by unaffiliated third-parties to a country currently under U.S. trade embargo.

The department has asked for documents related to the "export or re-export by unaffiliated third-parties to end users in a U.S.-embargoed country of products and/or services produced by a U.S. manufacturer," Expeditors said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Expeditors did not reveal the name of the country.

The Seattle-based company also received a related administrative subpoena from the commerce department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

"If it is determined that the company or one of its subsidiaries, directly or indirectly, facilitated the export or re-export of these specified products and/or services, the company may incur fines and/or penalties which could have a material impact on the company's results," Expeditors said.

The company said it is co-operating with the DOJ and BIS.