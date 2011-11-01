UPDATE 1-Expeditors' quarterly revenue misses estimates

Nov 1 Logistics company Expeditors International
of Washington Inc's third-quarter revenue missed Wall
Street expectations due to soft air- and ocean-freight markets.
Expeditors said freight volume in air transport fell 4
percent during the July-September quarter, while ocean freight
load fell 2 percent.
The company's third-quarter net income was $106.6 million,
or 50 cents a share, up from $96.1 million, or 44 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.61 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents a
share, on revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Seattle-based company fell 1 percent to $45 in
pre-market on Tuesday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)