版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 14:20 BJT

Experian buys U.S. fraud detection firm for $324 mln

LONDON Oct 1 Experian, the information services group, has agreed to buy United States fraud detection group The 41st Parameter for $324 million, the firm said on Tuesday.

The British group said it would fund the deal from existing cash resources.

Experian said the deal extends its presence in the fraud prevention market, complementing its existing activities in fraud detection and online authentication.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐