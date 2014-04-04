Experian enmeshed in litigation over business that was breached

| BOSTON, April 4
BOSTON, April 4 Experian Plc is
enmeshed in litigation over its 2012 purchase of the assets of
data firm Court Ventures, which is at the center of a breach
that exposed some 200 million American Social Security numbers
to criminals.
States have launched a joint investigation into the breach
involving one of the three major U.S. credit bureaus. The breach
could have opened the door to tax fraud, credit card theft, and
countless other financial crimes.
A Vietnamese man, Hieu Minh Ngo, last month pleaded guilty
in New Hampshire federal court to running an underground website
that offered access to personal data. He admitted to gaining
access to a database of some 200 million Social Security numbers
through an account with Court Ventures, which obtained the
information through a data-sharing agreement with another
company, U.S. Info Search.
Marc Martin, chief executive officer of U.S. Info Search,
told Reuters his company's agreement with Court Ventures and
Experian was to provide information for identity verification
and fraud prevention.
"We, like many others, provided data to Experian, who in
turn sold data to customers they approved and monitored," Martin
said.
A federal court document describing the guilty plea said Ngo
had signed up for the account by posing as a private
investigator with a Singaporean company, SG Investigators,
sometime before March 2012, which was when Experian agreed to
buy the assets of Court Ventures.
Court Ventures owner Robert Gundling sued Experian in
October 2013, saying the provider of consumer credit information
owed him $2.3 million that was put into escrow when he received
$16 million for the transaction.
Experian filed a countersuit in February, saying it had
withheld those funds because Gundling did not fulfill the terms
of the original contract. It accused him of providing misleading
information about his business, including details about ties
with SG Investigators.
Experian said in its lawsuit that Court Ventures had not
disclosed that some customers could input names and states of
consumers and then obtain their Social Security numbers.
A trial over the money is scheduled for March. An Experian
spokesman declined to comment, as did Gundling and his lawyer,
Alton Burkhalter.
Ngo's compromise of the data through Court Ventures was part
of a bigger scheme, selling a wide portfolio of stolen data from
his home in Vietnam from 2007 to 2013, according to a court
filing.
That business offered sets of individuals' information that
included street addresses, birth dates, employers and duration
of work, driver's license numbers, mothers' maiden names, bank
account numbers, emails, account passwords and stolen payment
card numbers, the filing said.
Ngo's case surfaced last year when blogger Brian Krebs wrote
about his arrest after undercover Secret Service agents lured
him to Guam. It surfaced again on Thursday when Reuters reported
that several states were looking into the matter.
Experian spokesman Gerry Tschopp said the company would
"fully cooperate" with state investigators.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Lisa
Von Ahn)