版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 22:44 BJT

One dead, 2 hurt in natgas blast in Colorado-media

June 26 One person was dead and two others injured in an explosion Monday at a natural gas compressor station in western Colorado, according to local media.

Local media said the facility is owned by BP Plc and at its Pinion compression station, part of the company's Durango, Colorado, operations near Bayfield. BP was not immediately available for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐