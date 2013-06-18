Explosion on Florida Gas Pipeline in Louisiana - company

NEW YORK, June 18 Energy Transfer Partners LP said an explosion occurred on its Florida Gas Transmission pipeline in Washington County in Louisiana on Tuesday, shutting a section of the line.

No injuries were reported, a company spokeswoman said. Natural gas was rerouted to customers along other sections of the Florida Gas System, according to the spokeswoman. She did not give a timetable for when the pipe would restart or any details on the cause of the explosion.

The near 5,500-mile Florida Gas Transmission system transports natural gas from south Texas to south Florida. FGT is owned by Florida Gas Transmission Co LLC, an Energy Transfer Partners-Kinder Morgan Inc affiliate.