BRIEF-Oil tankers race around Latam to deliver first U.S. crude to Japan

HOUSTON, March 24 Two oil tankers are racing
toward the southern tip of Argentina in a bid to be the first to
ship U.S. crude to Japan since a longstanding ban was lifted
late last year.
One of the vessels, a Suezmax booked by Japanese refiner
Cosmo Oil, is carrying West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday,
indicating for the first time what variety of oil was aboard.
* The refiner loaded approximately 1 million barrels of
crude and condensate onto the Agistri from the Galveston
Offshore Lightering Area outside of Houston in early March,
according to Reuters vessel tracking data
* Cosmo is competing with Japan's TonenGeneral to
be the first Japanese company to take receipt of U.S.-produced
oil. Tonen purchased its oil from Phillips 66 and is
moving its cargo on a Suezmax vessel rather than a Panamax as
previously thought
* Tonen's vessel, the Cape Bari, had previously been thought
to be delivering the oil to Singapore
* The Agistri and the Cape Bari are currently within a few
hundred miles of each other off the coast of Venezuela
* The Cape Bari loaded at Nederland, Texas and is scheduled
to arrive at the Kawasaki, Japan on May 8, according to data
available on Thomson Reuters Eikon
* The Agristri is also expected to arrive in Japan on May 8,
the source said
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)