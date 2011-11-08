UPDATE 1-Express Scripts, Medco cut merger termination fee

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Cuts termination fee on deal to $650 mln from $950 mln
* Keeps termination fee at $950 mln if either co changes recommendation on merger (Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Express Scripts Inc said it agreed to cut the termination fee on its pending $29 billion takeover of Medco Health Solutions Inc .
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Express Scripts said the companies agreed to reduce the termination fee on the deal to $650 million. However, if either company changes its recommendation on the merger, the termination fee would still be $950 million.
In July, both companies signed the biggest ever deal in the healthcare services industry to create a pharmacy benefits nmanager that has access to nearly one-third of the entire American market.
Shares of Express Scripts had closed at $47.09 Monday on Nasdaq, while Medco shares closed at $57.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
