版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 19:29 BJT

REFILE-Express first-quarter profit forecast misses estimate

March 12 Apparel retailer Express Inc forecast a profit for the current quarter that fell far short of analyst expectations, citing deep discounting and a steeper-than-expected fall in store traffic.

Express said it expects first-quarter earnings of 12 cents to 18 cents per share, below analysts' average forecast of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐