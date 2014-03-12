REFILE-Express first-quarter profit forecast misses estimate

BRIEF-New Senior Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
March 12 Apparel retailer Express Inc forecast a profit for the current quarter that fell far short of analyst expectations, citing deep discounting and a steeper-than-expected fall in store traffic.
Express said it expects first-quarter earnings of 12 cents to 18 cents per share, below analysts' average forecast of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 8.9 pct and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.1 pct
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results