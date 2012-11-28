版本:
Express Inc profit falls as promotions fail to click

Nov 28 Apparel retailer Express Inc reported a drop in third-quarter profit as promotions failed to resonate with customers.

Net income for the quarter ended Oct. 27 fell to $17.4 million, or 20 cents per share, from $32.7 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $468.5 million.

