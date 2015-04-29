Express Scripts says controlling cancer-drug costs a tough new focus

April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co, which has aggressively negotiated
lower costs of new hepatitis C drugs, on Wednesday said a new
"focus area" will be subduing costs of a growing wave of pricey
biotech cancer drugs.
"This is going to be a much slower and much bigger effort
over time than what you saw for hepatitis," Steve Miller, chief
medical officer of Express Scripts, told analysts during a
conference call. "Cancer is different than any other disease,
much more emotional."
