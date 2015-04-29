Express Scripts says controlling cancer-drug costs a tough new focus

April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, which has aggressively negotiated lower costs of new hepatitis C drugs, on Wednesday said a new "focus area" will be subduing costs of a growing wave of pricey biotech cancer drugs.

"This is going to be a much slower and much bigger effort over time than what you saw for hepatitis," Steve Miller, chief medical officer of Express Scripts, told analysts during a conference call. "Cancer is different than any other disease, much more emotional."

