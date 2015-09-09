版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 04:51 BJT

Express Scripts CEO George Paz to retire

Sept 9 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said Chief Executive George Paz will retire in May next year and named President Tim Wentworth as his replacement.

The company said Paz, who has been CEO since April 2005, will stay on as non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

