UPDATE 2-New cholesterol drugs won't be budget busters -Express Scripts

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Express Scripts Holding Co
said on Wednesday two costly new cholesterol fighters
will not be "budget busters" for its clients and that most
prescriptions for the potent drugs have been rejected because
patients did not meet required medical criteria.
"We're seeing a lot of patients who either don't qualify or
their physicians are not providing (needed) information," said
Everett Neville, a vice president of Express Scripts, the
largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States.
Neville, in an interview, said Express Scripts and insurers
had rejected a surprisingly high number of prescriptions for the
two injectable drugs, Praluent from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Sanofi, and Amgen Inc's Repatha.
They were approved during the summer and belong to a new
class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors that can slash "bad"
LDL cholesterol by more than 60 percent.
The products each cost more than $14,000 a year and are
meant for patients with a hereditary form of high cholesterol
and those with cardiovascular disease.
Before getting their prescriptions filled, patients in
Express Scripts plans are asked for documentation of their
diagnosis, their cholesterol levels, diet and whether they are
already taking maximum levels of standard cholesterol treatments
called statins, which include Pfizer Inc's Lipitor.
Neville predicted the number of rejected prescriptions for
Praluent and Repatha will eventually drop sharply as doctors
prescribe them more narrowly.
Express Scripts, which administers drug benefits for
employers and health plans and also runs large mail-order
pharmacies, in July said Praluent and Repatha are viewed as
breakthrough medicines but could wreak financial havoc on its
clients.
But Neville, speaking on the sidelines of the PSA
Pharmaceutical Strategy Conference in New York, said sales of
the drugs have been at the low end of its expectations.
"We feel very confident we can manage this and this won't
mess up our clients' budgets in 2016." But Neville said that
could change in 2017, when results from a large study will show
if Praluent significantly reduces the risk of heart attack and
stroke.
If it does, analysts say that could strengthen the argument
for giving it to a wider patient population. Repatha is
undergoing a similar large study.
Express Scripts has become a vocal critic of highly priced
medicines, including Sovaldi, an $84,000 hepatitis C treatment
from Gilead Sciences Inc. A rival treatment from AbbVie
Inc was approved late last year, and Express Scripts
successfully pressured both companies to lower prices.
