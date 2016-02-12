Express Scripts sees slow 2016 sales for new cholesterol drugs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 A surge in sales of pricey new
cholesterol treatments is unlikely to materialize this year,
contrary to the previous expectations of Express Scripts Holding
, an executive from the largest manager of U.S. drug
benefits said on Friday.
Express Scripts Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller, who last
year warned about the drugs' potential cost, said his company
miscalculated how many cardiologists would prescribe the potent
medicines, which were approved last summer.
The new drugs, one from Amgen and another from
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in partnership with Sanofi
, slash "bad" LDL cholesterol by blocking the protein
PCSK9. They were approved for a small population of patients
with extremely high LDL.
Express Scripts and rival CVS Health warned last
year that using a wider group of patients would place too large
a cost burden on the healthcare system. The drugs are priced at
more than $14,000 per year, before discounts, compared with a
few hundred dollars per year for statins, the standard
cholesterol treatments.
Amgen did not disclose fourth-quarter Repatha sales, saying
they had not been material, but said it expects growth in 2016.
Regeneron earlier this week reported fourth-quarter Praluent
sales of just $7 million.
"We believe that the net sales in the 4th quarter
understates actual physician and patient demand," Regeneron
spokeswoman Arleen Goldenberg said in an email.
Express Scripts expects the slow take-off to continue this
year, in part because doctors have not been prescribing the
medicines at the rate it was expecting.
The companies have said sales were affected by issues with
insurers, who were slow to cover the drugs. Meanwhile, the
drugmakers have been providing free product to patients.
"Cardiologists are waiting for health outcomes data," Miller
said in an interview in New York, referring to large clinical
trials to determine how much the drugs reduce the risk of heart
attacks and death. Interim results are due later this year.
P.K. Shah, a cardiologist with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
in Los Angeles, said many doctors are reluctant to prescribe the
new drugs because of costs and lack of definitive data yet
showing they prevent heart attacks
Another top cardiologist cited road blocks placed by
pharmacy benefit managers and and health insurers.
"The barriers the PBMs have set up to getting patients on
PCSK9 inhibitors are the reason sales have been slow," said Dr.
Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic.
CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan declined to
comment on PCSK9 sales, but said its cost management in the
category has been effective.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson; editing by
Bill Berkrot and Chizu Nomiyama)