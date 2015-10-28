UPDATE 1-Express Scripts to maintain availability of AbbVie's hep C drug

(Adds details)
Oct 28 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts
Holding Co said the potential risk of liver injury from
AbbVie' hepatitis C treatments will not impact the availability
of the treatment for patients for whom it is safe and effective.
The Food and Drug Administration said last week AbbVie Inc
had identified cases of hepatic decompensation and
liver failure in patients with liver cirrhosis who were taking
the medicines.
The FDA said AbbVie will have to include warnings about the
risk of serious liver injury in the labels of its combination
hepatitis C treatments.
Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the
United States, said it had not had any kind of disruption in the
availability of the treatments since the FDA's stricter labeling
requirement.
Shares of Express Scripts, which reported
better-than-expected third quarter profit on Tuesday, were up
1.2 percent at $85.07 on Wednesday. AbbVie shares were up 1.8
percent at $53.52.
Pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health insurers to
ensure drugstores only dispense pre-authorized drugs, a
middleman role designed to keep drug costs down.
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on
Tuesday it would acquire smaller peer Rite Aid Corp for
$9.4 billion to widen its footprint in the United States and
negotiate for lower drug costs.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)