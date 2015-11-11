Express Scripts cuts pharmacy linked to Horizon from its network

Nov 10 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest U.S. manager of prescription drug benefit plans, on
Tuesday said it has removed Linden Care pharmacy from its
network, after finding that it primarily dispensed drugs made by
Horizon Pharma Plc.
The pharmacy benefit manager also determined that Linden
Care did not fulfill key parts of its pharmacy network
agreements, spokesman Brian Henry said in an email.
In addition, Express Scripts has filed a complaint seeking
to recover around $140 million from Ireland-based Horizon's U.S.
arm, citing the drugmaker's failure to comply with contracted
rebate obligations.
Express Scripts, along with other pharmacy benefit managers
and health insurers, has been evaluating its network of drug
dispensaries after recent allegations of questionable practices
at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's partner
pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.
Express Scripts and other big managers of prescription
medicine benefits for health plans last month said they would no
longer work with Philidor as concerns mount that Philidor was
improperly directing drugs made by Valeant to patients.
Valeant, which has headquarters in Quebec, subsequently cut
ties with Pennsylvania-based Philidor, which suspended
operations.
Officials at Horizon and Linden Care did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)