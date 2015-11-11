Express Scripts cuts pharmacy linked to Horizon from its network

Nov 10 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S. manager of prescription drug benefit plans, on Tuesday said it has removed Linden Care pharmacy from its network, after finding that it primarily dispensed drugs made by Horizon Pharma Plc.

The pharmacy benefit manager also determined that Linden Care did not fulfill key parts of its pharmacy network agreements, spokesman Brian Henry said in an email.

In addition, Express Scripts has filed a complaint seeking to recover around $140 million from Ireland-based Horizon's U.S. arm, citing the drugmaker's failure to comply with contracted rebate obligations.

Express Scripts, along with other pharmacy benefit managers and health insurers, has been evaluating its network of drug dispensaries after recent allegations of questionable practices at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's partner pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.

Express Scripts and other big managers of prescription medicine benefits for health plans last month said they would no longer work with Philidor as concerns mount that Philidor was improperly directing drugs made by Valeant to patients.

Valeant, which has headquarters in Quebec, subsequently cut ties with Pennsylvania-based Philidor, which suspended operations.

Officials at Horizon and Linden Care did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)