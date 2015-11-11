UPDATE 1-Express Scripts cuts U.S. pharmacy tied to Horizon from network

(Adds comment from Horizon Pharma, background)
By Deena Beasley
Nov 10 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest U.S. manager of prescription drug plans, has removed
pharmacy Linden Care from its network after finding it primarily
dispensed drugs from Horizon Pharma Plc, under fire for
high prices.
The move, announced by Express Scripts on Tuesday, comes as
big managers of prescription medicine benefits for health plans
evaluate drug dispensaries after recent claims of questionable
practices at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
partner pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.
Shares of Valeant have fallen sharply since short-seller
Andrew Left of Citron Research claimed the drugmaker was using
an undisclosed relationship with Philidor to inflate revenues.
Valeant, which is also being probed for aggressive drug pricing
practices in the United States, has since cut ties with Philidor
and said it was investigating its practices.
Express Scripts, which severed ties with Philidor late last
month, is evaluating several other pharmacies that appear to be
predominantly dispensing Horizon drugs, as well as other
pharmacies that derive most of their volume from a single
manufacturer or product, spokesman Brian Henry said in an email.
Linden Care, based in Woodbury, New York, describes itself
on its website as "a leading provider of specialty pharmacy
services to the pain management industry". Ireland-based Horizon
Pharma has faced criticism over prices it charges for treatments
like pain reliever Duexis, a combination of two older generic
drugs.
Both Linden Care and Philidor are mail-order pharmacies that
offer services like coordinating insurance benefits, making sure
a patient has prior authorization for use of an expensive drug
or securing manufacturer coverage for patient co-payments.
"The notion that Linden Care is a so-called "captive
pharmacy" of Horizon Pharma is entirely false. At best Express
Scripts is being reckless in its allegations and at worse it is
intentionally attempting to mislead investors," Horizon said in
a statement late on Tuesday.
Horizon said that less than 5 percent of its net sales are
from prescriptions that are filled by Linden Care and processed
by Express Scripts.
The latter has also filed a complaint seeking to recover
around $140 million from Horizon's U.S. arm, citing the
drugmaker's failure to comply with contracted rebate
obligations.
Pharmacy benefit managers often negotiate supply contracts
with drugmakers which can include price rebates tied to a
medication's eligibility for reimbursement and levels of patient
co-payments.
The Express Scripts lawsuit relates entirely to a previously
disclosed dispute concerning a prior rebate agreement between
the parties, Horizon said. "We are still reviewing the
allegations in the complaint but we believe the claims are
without merit and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves,"
Horizon said in its statement on Tuesday.
Officials Linden Care did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
