Express Scripts sees 10-14 pct rise in 2016 EPS vs 2015 guidance

Dec 22 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said it expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $6.08-$6.28 per share, an increase of 10-14 percent from the company's reaffirmed guidance for 2015.

Analysts were expecting full-year adjusted earnings of $6.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Express Scripts manages drug benefits for employers and health plans and also runs large mail-order pharmacies.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

