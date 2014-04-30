Express Scripts says significance of subpoenas still unclear

| April 30
April 30 Pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co on Wednesday said it is too soon to
know the significance of three government subpoenas it has
received since February, which asked about the company's
business dealings with U.S. and European drugmakers.
Express Scripts on Tuesday in a regulatory filing said it
had received subpoenas from federal prosecutors in Rhode Island,
from the Attorney General of New Jersey and from the U.S.
Department of Labor, and would cooperate with all of them.
In a conference call with industry analysts on Wednesday to
discuss its first-quarter earnings, Express Scripts officials
did not provide any new details about the subpoenas and said it
would take time to understand their significance.
"I tell you we have very strong compliance programs here at
Express Scripts, so I don't know where all these things take us
or what they are looking for," Chief Executive George Paz said
on the call. "But I feel good about what we do, so we will just
have to see how these things play out."
St. Louis-based Express Scripts, the country's largest PBM,
administers drug benefits for employers and health plans and
also runs large mail-order pharmacies. Its shares were down 6
percent in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
"We have no comment beyond what was disclosed yesterday in
our regulatory filing," company spokesman Brian Henry said, when
asked by Reuters for more details about the subpoenas.
The regulatory filing said Express Scripts received a
subpoena on Feb. 27 from the U.S. Department of Justice,
District of Rhode Island. It requested information on the
company's contractual arrangements with Pfizer Inc,
Bayer AG, Biogen Idec Inc and EMD Serono
Inc, a unit of Germany's Merck KGaA, concerning
multiple sclerosis drugs Betaseron, Rebif and Avonex.
A subpoena received on March 31 from the Attorney General of
New Jersey sought information regarding arrangements made by
Express Scripts and Medco - a leading PBM that Express Scripts
bought in 2012 - with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
concerning heartburn drug Nexium.
The third subpoena came April 8 from the U.S. Department of
Labor, and asked for information regarding Express Scripts' and
Medco's client relationships from 2009 until present, Express
Scripts said in the filing.
Express Scripts late on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit and decreased its earnings forecast for
full-year 2014, saying adjusted prescription volume would be
less than it had anticipated.
Results were hurt by severe winter weather in the quarter as
well as later-than-expected enrollment in public health
insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act, the company
said.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)