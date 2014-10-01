Express Scripts 2015 Medicare drug plans to be available at Walgreen

Oct 1 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said its two Medicare Part D prescription drug plans would be available at Walgreen Co as part of Express Scripts' preferred pharmacy network.

Beneficiaries of Express Scripts' Medicare Value or Choice plans for 2015 could pay as little as $0 or $1, respectively, out of their own pockets for Tier 1 generic drugs when buying from pharmacies in the preferred network.

Enrollment for the 2015 plan year will begin on Oct. 15 and end on Dec. 7, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2015, Express Scripts said.

Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore operator, lost billions of dollars in annual sales in 2012 following a fallout with Express Scripts over contract terms. (reut.rs/10liEaa) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)