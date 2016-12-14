UPDATE 2-Express Scripts sees no let-up in drug pricing chatter

(Adds CEO and analyst comments, background)
Dec 14 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said drug
price inflation would likely be restrained going into 2017 and
that scrutiny into pricing strategies was here to stay.
Shares of Express Scripts, which also said it was engaged in
M&A discussions, were down 5 percent at $69.35 on Wednesday,
making the stock the biggest drag on the S&P healthcare index
.
Express Scripts' comments come at a time when drug pricing
is a hot political topic in the United States.
President-elect Donald Trump pledged last week to "bring
down drug prices," voicing similar concerns raised by other
presidential candidates in the run-up to the election.
Prescription benefit managers (PBMs) negotiate drug benefits
for health plans and employers, and have in recent years taken
an increasingly aggressive stance in price negotiations with
drugmakers.
They often extract discounts as well as after-market rebates
from drugmakers in exchange for including their medicines in
their formularies with low co-payments.
Drug price inflation will unlikely represent a "significant
headwind" in 2017, Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said on a call
with analysts, noting that the company has not seen the value of
rebates change recently.
"You're probably going to see some restraint compared to
what we have maybe seen in the last couple of years."
Short seller Citron Research's Andrew Left called Express
Scripts the "culprit behind pharmaceutical price gouging" last
week, saying it benefits from the "opaqueness" of drug pricing.
"We don't accept where drug prices are today. We believe
they can and should be lower," Wentworth told Reuters in an
email on Wednesday.
Evercore ISI analysts said the stock could remain vulnerable
to the drug pricing debate and the scrutiny on rebates.
Express Scripts' shares have struggled for most of this year
after a major customer, health insurer Anthem Inc, sued
the company over drug rebates.
The PBM also forecast 2017 adjusted earnings of $6.82-$7.02
per share, largely in line in Wall Street estimates.
Up to Tuesday's close, Express Scripts' stock had fallen
about 16.3 percent since the beginning of the year.
