Express Scripts--Medco deal could close next week

March 28 Pharmacy benefits managers Express
Scripts Inc said on Wednesday it expects its plan to
buy rival Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion to
close as early as the week of April 2, subject to the
satisfaction of closing conditions.
Previously the companies said they expected the deal would
be completed by the earlier part of the second quarter of 2012.
Pharmacy benefits managers like Medco and Express Scripts are
hired by insurance companies to handle prescription drug plans.
They sometimes provide drugs by mail order, through their own
pharmacies and by contracting with chains and independent
pharmacies.
The deal, announced last July, would combine two of the
three largest PBMs that are big enough to manage prescription
drug benefits for large, nationwide companies. The third is CVS
Caremark Corp.