Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Apparel retailer Express Inc said it terminated talks to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, its largest shareholder.
The company said talks ended due to the "unavailability of financing on commercially acceptable terms".
Express's shares were down nearly 12 percent at $12.75 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Sycamore expressed an interest in buying Express last June after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.