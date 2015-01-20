Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners

Jan 20 Apparel retailer Express Inc said it terminated talks to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, its largest shareholder.

The company said talks ended due to the "unavailability of financing on commercially acceptable terms".

Express's shares were down nearly 12 percent at $12.75 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Sycamore expressed an interest in buying Express last June after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)