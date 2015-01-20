UPDATE 1-Express Inc ends deal talks with Sycamore Partners

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Apparel retailer Express Inc said it ended talks to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, its largest shareholder, due to unavailability of financing.
Shares of Express, which was once a division of L Brands Inc , were down nearly 13 percent at $12.60 in premarket trading.
Sycamore agreed to some restrictions, which included not contacting or entering into arrangements with third parties for buying Express, a joint statement said.
The private equity firm said it was interested in buying Express last June, after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake in the company.
Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital took Express private in 2007 and brought it back on the market three years later.
Express shares had risen nearly 7 percent since June 12, when the company said it had received a letter from Sycamore expressing interest in buying the company. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.